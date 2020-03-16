Financial Survey: Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) vs. Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH)

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.3% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway $254.62 billion 1.88 $81.42 billion $9.78 20.08 Blue Capital Reinsurance $35.40 million 1.78 -$28.60 million N/A N/A

Berkshire Hathaway has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Berkshire Hathaway and Blue Capital Reinsurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hathaway 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Berkshire Hathaway has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway 31.98% 6.03% 3.09% Blue Capital Reinsurance -88.21% -26.92% -16.65%

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets. In addition, it offers real estate brokerage services; invests in fixed-income and equity instruments; and engages in manufactured housing and finance business, leasing of transportation equipment, and furniture leasing activities. Further, the company manufactures boxed chocolates and other confectionery products; specialty chemicals and metal cutting tools; flooring, insulation, roofing and engineered, building and engineered components, paints and coatings, and bricks and masonry products; recreational vehicles, apparel products, jewelry, and custom picture framing products; and alkaline batteries. Additionally, it manufactures castings and forged components, machined airframe components, and engineered critical fasteners; airfoil castings; titanium and nickel; and seamless pipes, fittings, and forgings. The company distributes newspapers, televisions, and information; franchises and services quick service restaurants; distributes electronic components; and offers steel and logistics services, professional aviation training programs, and fractional aircraft ownership programs. In addition, it retails automobiles; furniture, bedding, and accessories; household appliances, electronics, and computers; jewelry, watches, crystal, china, stemware, flatware, gifts, and collectibles; kitchenware; and motorcycle accessories. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

