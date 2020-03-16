Financial Review: 180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) & THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD)

180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) and THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.9% of 180 Degree Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of THL Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of 180 Degree Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of THL Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

180 Degree Capital has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THL Credit has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares 180 Degree Capital and THL Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital N/A N/A N/A THL Credit -46.84% 10.52% 5.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 180 Degree Capital and THL Credit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 180 Degree Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A THL Credit 0 3 0 0 2.00

THL Credit has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.05%. Given THL Credit’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe THL Credit is more favorable than 180 Degree Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 180 Degree Capital and THL Credit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A THL Credit $52.49 million 2.15 -$24.61 million $0.87 4.37

180 Degree Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than THL Credit.

Summary

THL Credit beats 180 Degree Capital on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies. The firm is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies, with the view that the result of constructive activism leads to a reversal in direction for the share price of the investee companies. It also seeks active engagement with management of the investee companies and prefers to take a board seat. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

