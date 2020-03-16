Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Financial Institutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Financial Institutions has a payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Financial Institutions to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $19.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $33.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54. The company has a market cap of $295.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Glaser acquired 2,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $41,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $420,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on FISI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

