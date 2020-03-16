Financial Comparison: Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (NASDAQ:ASNB)

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.2% of Iradimed shares are held by institutional investors. 56.8% of Iradimed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Iradimed and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iradimed 0 0 0 0 N/A AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Iradimed has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration has a beta of -1.8, indicating that its stock price is 280% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Iradimed and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iradimed $38.52 million 6.39 $9.63 million $0.78 26.46 AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration $3.35 million 0.85 $330,000.00 N/A N/A

Iradimed has higher revenue and earnings than AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration.

Profitability

This table compares Iradimed and AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iradimed 25.01% 18.22% 15.08% AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration 13.71% -293.13% 16.33%

Summary

Iradimed beats AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration Company Profile

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp. engages in the development of polymer materials which provide critical characteristics in the design and development of medical devices. Its biomaterials are used in devices that are designed for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. Its products include ChronoFlex, ChronoSil, HydroMed, HydroThane, and PolyBlend. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

