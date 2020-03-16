Financial Analysis: FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) and BCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BCBP)

FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) and BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of FFD Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of FFD Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FFD Financial and BCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFD Financial N/A N/A N/A BCB Bancorp 16.05% 10.33% 0.74%

Volatility & Risk

FFD Financial has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FFD Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. BCB Bancorp pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FFD Financial and BCB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFD Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A BCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FFD Financial and BCB Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFD Financial $19.27 million 3.53 $6.32 million N/A N/A BCB Bancorp $128.95 million 1.37 $21.03 million $1.20 8.42

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FFD Financial.

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats FFD Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FFD Financial Company Profile

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides home mortgage loans, home equity line of credit, auto and boat loans, overdraft protection line of credit, personal loans, business term loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, and equipment loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers online banking and bill pay, e-statement, overdraft protection, mobile banking, night depository, cash management, wire transfer, safe deposit box, night depository, and teller services. Further, the company through its subsidiary, FFD Risk Management, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance services. It operates branches in Dover, New Philadelphia, Boulevard, Sugarcreek, Berlin, and Mt. Hope. FFD Financial Corporation was founded in 1898 and is based in Dover, Ohio.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and residential property construction loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans; and residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of January 31, 2019, it operated 28 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Parsippany, Plainsboro, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 3 branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

