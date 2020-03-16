Filip Balcaen Buys 52,000 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stock

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $96.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.32 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.94 and a 200 day moving average of $131.12.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 565,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,069,000 after purchasing an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $83,286,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 69,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

