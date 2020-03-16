Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Major Shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc Buys 295,982 Shares

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc bought 295,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,255,382.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc bought 295,896 shares of Exterran stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,446,931.44.

On Friday, March 6th, Chai Trust Co Llc bought 71,940 shares of Exterran stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $465,451.80.

On Monday, March 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc bought 106,519 shares of Exterran stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $533,660.19.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Chai Trust Co Llc bought 547,500 shares of Exterran stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $3,909,150.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Chai Trust Co Llc bought 310,000 shares of Exterran stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,863,100.00.

EXTN opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. The firm has a market cap of $180.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.04. Exterran Corp has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $272.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.20 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Exterran Corp will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Exterran by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Exterran by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Exterran by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Exterran by 407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 108,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Exterran by 386.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 251,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 200,107 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

