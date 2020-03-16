Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) Short Interest Up 17.7% in February

Exfo Inc (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the February 13th total of 7,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exfo by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,119,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exfo by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 371,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exfo during the fourth quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exfo by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 354,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $2.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $143.87 million, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. Exfo has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $4.97.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.25 million. Exfo had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exfo will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

EXFO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Exfo in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Exfo in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

