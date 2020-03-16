Evercore Wealth Management LLC Makes New $103,000 Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,670,551,000 after buying an additional 1,059,652 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,536,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $209,586,000 after acquiring an additional 645,546 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,391,366 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,166 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,209,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,045,000 after acquiring an additional 203,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,884,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,065,000 after acquiring an additional 39,216 shares during the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

