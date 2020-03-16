Evercore Wealth Management LLC Invests $234,000 in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on WAL shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $31.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $180,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 305,807 shares in the company, valued at $10,015,179.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $497,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525 and have sold 43,805 shares worth $2,475,150. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.