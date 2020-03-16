Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 1,372.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 335.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE ETN opened at $85.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.60. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $74.29 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Eaton from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.