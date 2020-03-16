Evercore Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 879 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $268.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.42.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $169.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.48. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $255.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

