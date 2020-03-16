Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Euronext in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Euronext stock opened at $87.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.74. Euronext has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $87.75.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

