Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,365,000 after buying an additional 298,678 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,067,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,708,000 after buying an additional 85,725 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,903,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,865,000 after buying an additional 151,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 442,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,793,000 after buying an additional 130,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 2,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.56.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $91.79 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.29 and a 1 year high of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.75.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

