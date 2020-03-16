Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Receives $211.53 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $209.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,316.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EL opened at $172.22 on Wednesday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $152.47 and a 1 year high of $220.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.17 and a 200-day moving average of $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

