Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) Receives C$21.66 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.97.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Pi Financial set a C$19.25 target price on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of ERO opened at C$11.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$9.60 and a 12 month high of C$25.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.06.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.