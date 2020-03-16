Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,854 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter worth $69,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,735,000 after purchasing an additional 124,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the third quarter valued at $709,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 13.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 10.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 44,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

ELS opened at $66.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average of $87.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.30. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.10 and a 1-year high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.87 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Equity Lifestyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

