Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS EQFN opened at $10.30 on Friday. Equitable Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81.
About Equitable Financial
