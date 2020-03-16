Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS EQFN opened at $10.30 on Friday. Equitable Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.81.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending products include commercial lines of credit and term loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural operating loans, agricultural real estate loans, and one-to four-family residential real estate loans, as well as home equity loans, construction and land loans, and consumer loans.

