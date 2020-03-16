EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 519,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 444,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 278,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, VTB Capital raised EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.10.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPAM opened at $192.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $227.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.99. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $248.27.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.11 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

