Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Purchases $1,552,000.00 in Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $1,552,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Randa Duncan Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 208,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $5,035,680.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $1,249,000.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.22 per share, with a total value of $1,311,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $1,298,500.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $1,306,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $1,325,000.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $1,274,500.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $1,278,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.33 per share, with a total value of $1,316,500.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Randa Duncan Williams bought 200,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $5,124,000.00.

EPD opened at $15.52 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 837,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 332,909 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

