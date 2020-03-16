Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ET. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of ET opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.13%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

In related news, Director Ray C. Davis purchased 801,800 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $4,979,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,142,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,977,371.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 5,800 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,276,000 shares of company stock worth $59,491,477. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

