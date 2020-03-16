Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) and CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) and CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Endurance International Group and CLPS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance International Group 0 2 0 0 2.00 CLPS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Endurance International Group presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 183.84%. Given Endurance International Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Endurance International Group is more favorable than CLPS.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Endurance International Group and CLPS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance International Group $1.11 billion 0.30 -$12.35 million ($0.24) -9.54 CLPS $64.93 million 0.40 -$3.27 million N/A N/A

CLPS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endurance International Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Endurance International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of CLPS shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.6% of Endurance International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Endurance International Group has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CLPS has a beta of 6.34, indicating that its stock price is 534% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Endurance International Group and CLPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance International Group -1.11% -1.53% -0.10% CLPS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CLPS beats Endurance International Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that offer subscribers with tools to analyze activity on their Websites. In addition, it offers email marketing solutions that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriber's domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; email, collaboration, and file sharing tools; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, and mobile payments; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services and Web design services. The company also offers Blue Flash, which offers personal guidance and helps users to build their Websites. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

CLPS Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides core banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for core banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers software project development, maintenance, and testing solution services, including COBOL, Java, .NET, Mobile, and other technology applications; and CLPS Virtual Banking Platform, a training platform for IT talents owned by CLPS. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.