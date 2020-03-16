EJF Capital LLC Trims Stake in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

EJF Capital LLC reduced its stake in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,552,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,803 shares during the period. Newmark Group accounts for approximately 3.4% of EJF Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. EJF Capital LLC owned about 1.42% of Newmark Group worth $34,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Newmark Group by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Newmark Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Newmark Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

NMRK opened at $6.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. Newmark Group Inc has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $632.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.84 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

NMRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.35 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.97.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

