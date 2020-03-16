EJF Capital LLC Sells 49,692 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX)

EJF Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,692 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after buying an additional 47,113 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,721.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Umesh Jain sold 20,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $761,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,929.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,330. 10.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $26.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $497.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.02. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.17.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

