EJF Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB)

EJF Capital LLC lowered its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp (NYSE:MCB) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,297 shares during the period. Metropolitan Bank makes up approximately 1.3% of EJF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. EJF Capital LLC owned 3.28% of Metropolitan Bank worth $13,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCB opened at $28.35 on Monday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $26.94 and a 12-month high of $51.09. The company has a market capitalization of $230.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.49 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Metropolitan Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Harvey Gutman acquired 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $29,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Guarino sold 654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.11, for a total value of $31,463.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,906 shares of company stock valued at $243,048. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

