EJF Capital LLC Invests $43.76 Million in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,550,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $43,758,000. Regions Financial makes up approximately 4.4% of EJF Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 212,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 25,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Regions Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 13,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $9.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

