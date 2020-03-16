EJF Capital LLC Invests $327,000 in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $325,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,553.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,456 shares of company stock worth $8,204,695 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE opened at $57.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.72. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.31, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

