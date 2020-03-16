EJF Capital LLC Has $25.55 Million Stock Position in Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB)

EJF Capital LLC decreased its position in Pacific City Financial Corporation (NYSE:PCB) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,478,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,164 shares during the period. Pacific City Financial comprises approximately 2.6% of EJF Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. EJF Capital LLC owned 9.42% of Pacific City Financial worth $25,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific City Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Pacific City Financial by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific City Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Pacific City Financial by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Pacific City Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $562,000.

In related news, Director Don Rhee bought 8,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $92,201.40.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Pacific City Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PCB opened at $10.93 on Monday. Pacific City Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.20 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Pacific City Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

About Pacific City Financial

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

