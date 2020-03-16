EJF Capital LLC Grows Position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,324 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ally Financial worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,946,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,730,000 after acquiring an additional 331,898 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,479,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,452,000 after acquiring an additional 383,546 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 66.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,311 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,130,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,800,000 after acquiring an additional 254,135 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,714,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,063,000 after acquiring an additional 679,917 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.93. Ally Financial Inc has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

