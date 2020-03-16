EJF Capital LLC Buys 1,096,989 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 64.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,793,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096,989 shares during the period. MBIA accounts for approximately 2.6% of EJF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in MBIA were worth $25,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in MBIA by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MBIA by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in MBIA by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 19,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in MBIA by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in MBIA in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $6.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $477.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. MBIA had a negative net margin of 128.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

