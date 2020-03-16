EJF Capital LLC Buys 10,000 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 136,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSK. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

FSK opened at $4.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.16.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.58% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.22 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James H. Kropp bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 38,560 shares of company stock valued at $203,565. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

