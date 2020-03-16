EJF Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $8.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $12.65.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

