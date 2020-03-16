EJF Capital LLC Boosts Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cfra lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $34.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $107.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.09%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

