EJF Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC)

EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get IBERIABANK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBKC opened at $43.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. IBERIABANK Corp has a 12-month low of $36.17 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.39.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $834,506.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC).

Receive News & Ratings for IBERIABANK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBERIABANK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.