EJF Capital LLC Acquires 304,934 Shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN)

EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,014,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,934 shares during the quarter. Radian Group accounts for about 2.6% of EJF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.50% of Radian Group worth $25,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Radian Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDN opened at $18.41 on Monday. Radian Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $26.32. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.03% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Radian Group Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.