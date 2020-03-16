Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate Sells 45,000 Shares

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,026,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,029 shares in the company, valued at $251,571.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:DEA opened at $22.96 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.60 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,167,000 after acquiring an additional 874,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,007,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,354,000 after acquiring an additional 308,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,597,000 after acquiring an additional 673,094 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth about $42,334,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,785,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,378,000 after buying an additional 396,929 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
