Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate Sells 45,000 Shares

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,026,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,029 shares in the company, valued at $251,571.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:DEA opened at $22.96 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.60 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $60.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 86.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,167,000 after acquiring an additional 874,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,007,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,354,000 after acquiring an additional 308,954 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,597,000 after acquiring an additional 673,094 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter worth about $42,334,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,785,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,378,000 after buying an additional 396,929 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

