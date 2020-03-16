Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Director Purchases $1,218,167.10 in Stock

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Director Wesley R. Edens bought 751,955 shares of Drive Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $1,218,167.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,427,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,552,770.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of DS stock opened at $1.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $93.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. Drive Shack Inc has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $5.62.

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter. Drive Shack had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 184.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Drive Shack Inc will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Drive Shack by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Drive Shack in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

About Drive Shack

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.