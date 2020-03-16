Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stake Raised by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 2,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $78.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $69.80 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on D shares. Cfra raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

