DIRTT Environmental (DRTT) and Its Competitors Critical Review

DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ: DRTT) is one of 213 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare DIRTT Environmental to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for DIRTT Environmental and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DIRTT Environmental 0 0 1 0 3.00 DIRTT Environmental Competitors 2259 10027 17585 948 2.56

DIRTT Environmental presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 627.27%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 29.66%. Given DIRTT Environmental’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DIRTT Environmental is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares DIRTT Environmental and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DIRTT Environmental N/A N/A N/A DIRTT Environmental Competitors -6.20% -93.28% -5.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.8% of DIRTT Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DIRTT Environmental and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DIRTT Environmental $247.74 million -$4.40 million -22.00 DIRTT Environmental Competitors $2.13 billion $352.05 million 2.88

DIRTT Environmental’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than DIRTT Environmental. DIRTT Environmental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

DIRTT Environmental Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacture of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

