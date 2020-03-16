Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FANG. Roth Capital lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.96.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $27.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.09. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 103,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 12,065 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.