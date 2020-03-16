DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPSGY. ValuEngine raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. DEUTSCHE POST A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.43. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

