Deutsche Bank Lowers DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of DVDCY stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

