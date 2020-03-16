Dell (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DELL. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dell from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dell in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.69.
DELL stock opened at $35.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.24. Dell has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.08.
In other Dell news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $7,222,641.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,131,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 136,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $6,975,432.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,220.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 614,737 shares of company stock worth $29,962,720 in the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,371 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the fourth quarter worth $83,698,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter valued at $3,524,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dell by 6,840.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dell
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
