Dell (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DELL. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Dell from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Dell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Dell in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.69.

DELL stock opened at $35.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.24. Dell has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 260.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Dell’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dell will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $7,222,641.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,131,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 136,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $6,975,432.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,220.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 614,737 shares of company stock worth $29,962,720 in the last quarter. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,371 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dell during the fourth quarter worth $83,698,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dell during the fourth quarter valued at $3,524,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dell by 6,840.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 104,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. 22.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

