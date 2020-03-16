Delek US (NYSE:DK) Downgraded by Raymond James to Hold

Raymond James downgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

DK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Delek US from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut Delek US from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Delek US from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Delek US from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of DK opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.64. Delek US has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $649.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Delek US will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Delek US’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. acquired 451,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 46,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 339,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 61,719 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $740,000.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

