Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $27,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Danaher by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Danaher by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Danaher by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $2,949,937.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,725.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $141.39 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.01 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

