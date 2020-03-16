Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Daimler from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.20.
Shares of DDAIF opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. Daimler has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $67.20.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.