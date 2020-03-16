Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Lifted to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BNP Paribas downgraded Daimler from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Daimler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.20.

Shares of DDAIF opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. Daimler has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $67.20.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.38%. Analysts expect that Daimler will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

