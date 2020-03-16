Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,168.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $106.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.09.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

