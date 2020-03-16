Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 36.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,792 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in J M Smucker by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.36.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SJM opened at $103.05 on Monday. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $98.27 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.40.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.46%.

J M Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

