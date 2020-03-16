Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 159,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,487,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $28.86 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $37.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, March 9th.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

