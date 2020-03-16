Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 14,960 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,960 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.95.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $185.50 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $165.69 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.62. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 8,568 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $1,970,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 122,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,156,681.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total transaction of $571,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,743.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,258 shares of company stock worth $20,712,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.